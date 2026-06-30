Several parents who lost children in the October 7th Massacre and the subsequent war have decided to go into politics and run in the upcoming elections. One of them is Hagay Lober, a stage actor and father of fallen soldier Staff Sergeant (res.) Elisha Yehonatan Lober, who has decided to establish a new party.

"We will demand that the two largest parties, Binyamin Netanyahu and Eisenkot, sit together. We are the deciding factor. We will not allow the government to represent only half of the nation," Lober explained in an interview with Radio 103FM.

He added that "a government of half of the nation creates a deep rift in the nation and leads us ultimately to an October 7th.

Asked if he is not being too naive relative to the political system, Lober answered: "Am I being naive? The state was established on naivety; without naivety and without sticking to a goal, we wouldn't achieve victory in wars. We are starting to hear parties say, 'We are pushing for unity' for a reason; there are very clear voices from the ground. Reservists were in a tank together, and they want that to reflect on the Knesset as well."