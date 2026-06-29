A senior American official has met in recent months with Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya as part of efforts to secure the terrorist organization's disarmament, according to a report by Kan News.

According to the report, the official is Aryeh Lightstone, who serves as an adviser to US envoy Steve Witkoff as well as an adviser to US President Donald Trump's Peace Council.

The report also stated that Witkoff himself previously met with al-Hayya as part of negotiations aimed at ending the war and securing the release of all the hostages.

A source familiar with the matter said that Israeli officials were aware of Lightstone's meetings, which took place as part of the dialogue being led by Nikolay Mladenov, Director General of the Peace Council.

According to the report, Israeli officials believe Hamas has hardened its positions during the course of the negotiations.