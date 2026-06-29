The IDF struck a Hamas underground terror infrastructure site on Saturday in Deir al-Balah, in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF reported that in recent weeks, it had identified that the Hamas terrorist organization had been attempting to restore the infrastructure, in violation of the ceasefire agreement. Accordingly, three targets within the underground infrastructure site were struck to dismantle it.

Hamas targets struck IDF Spokesperson

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically embeds its infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, cynically exploiting civilians and using them as human shields to advance terrorist attacks," the IDF stated.

It noted that before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.