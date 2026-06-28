תיעוד ממעצר החשודים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem District police arrested over the weekend a burglary crew suspected of being involved in a number of home break-ins and the theft of valuable property.

On Saturday night, during a planned operation by the police, officers identified the crew members as they broke into a residential apartment in the southern part of the city. The officers were positioned at strategic points, blocked the area, and stopped the vehicle in which the suspects attempted to flee.

Inside the vehicle, a large amount of stolen property was found, including jewelry, cash, computers, and other valuable items, which, according to suspicions, had been taken shortly beforehand from two different homes.

The two suspects, residents of Hizma and Issawiya, were transferred for questioning, and their remand was extended by the court.

Following the arrests, the police emphasized that "burglary offenses and damage to public property are not only an economic harm, but a direct blow to the citizen’s sense of security inside their own home. We will not allow property criminals to turn citizens’ homes into targets, and we will act with full force to bring them to trial".

The investigation against members of the crew continues in the relevant unit of the Lahav 433 invesigation facility to build the evidentiary basis against them.