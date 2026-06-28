תיעוד: זיהוי המחבלים החמושים ב-RPG וחיסולם צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops continue operations to clear terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. During operational activity on Saturday, soldiers from the IDF's Egoz commando unit, operating under the 36th Division, identified several Hezbollah terrorists armed with RPGs in the Nabatieh area.

The cell was detected operating near the security zone where IDF forces are deployed and posed a clear threat to the troops.

The Egoz soldiers worked in coordination with the operations center, which dispatched an Israeli Air Force aircraft. Guided by the forces on the ground, the aircraft struck the building from which the terrorists were operating, eliminating the cell.

At the same time, troops from the IDF's Multidimensional Unit located a Hezbollah rocket launcher aimed at both IDF forces and Israeli territory.