American TV and radio broadcasters and one of the most influential conservative voices in the United States Mark Levin, one of America's most prominent conservative television and radio hosts, author, and constitutional lawyer, together with his wife Julie toured Binyamin as guests of Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz, visiting the council's emergency command center, a local farm, and Ancient Shiloh. During the visit, he was exposed to the strategic importance of the region, the growth of Jewish communities, and met leading Israeli business figures exploring investment opportunities in Binyamin.

Levin, one of the most influential voices in the American conservative movement, toured several key locations throughout Binyamin and learned about the region's strategic significance, the development of Jewish communities, and the connection between the history of the Jewish people and the future being built there today.

The visit began at the Binyamin Regional Council's emergency operations center, where the couple was shown remnants of Iranian missiles that landed in the council's jurisdiction during the recent war. They then continued to Shalisha Farm, where they met the farm owners and learned about the role of the farms in preserving open spaces and strengthening Israel's presence across the region.

During the tour, Ganz presented Levin with an overview of the challenges facing residents of the area and noted that thousands of terrorist attacks of various kinds had taken place in Judea and Samaria over the past year. He also emphasized the role of the farms and communities in safeguarding the region and the strategic importance of maintaining control over the mountain ridges of Judea and Samaria for Israel's security and future.

The delegation later visited the Kida lookout point, where they received a briefing on the strategic geography of Binyamin and its importance to Israel's national security. They then continued to Ancient Shiloh, where they prayed at the site of the Tabernacle and toured the historic and tourism complex. During the visit, they also met senior Israeli business leaders exploring potential investments in Binyamin. The tour concluded at Gofna Restaurant, owned by MasterChef winner Yehoyada Nizri.

Mark Levin said: "It was an amazing tour. I love this place, and I especially love the Tabernacle site at Ancient Shiloh. Everyone should visit Judea and Samaria. This is not the West Bank of anywhere - if anything, it is the eastern bank of the State of Israel. To understand Judea and Samaria, you need to come here and see reality with your own eyes. This is the birthplace of Judaism and the birthplace of Christianity.

Many people in the United States receive a distorted picture of this place. In reality, you find incredible people here - farmers, families, and thriving communities. You can see how the Palestinians continue building in an effort to create territorial continuity that would sever Jewish communities from one another and from major transportation routes. Anyone who wants to understand the Holy Land and the reality here must come and see it for themselves."

Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz said: "Mark, I want to thank you for coming here. I want to thank you for fighting for a better world and for your courageous support of Israel throughout the years. We need people like you who stand for truth, justice, and security in Israel and around the world. We are proud to host you here in Binyamin and to show you reality as it truly is - the challenges, the communities, the history, and the future that we are building every day."

During the visit to Shalisha Farm, Ganz added: "Every farm here is a frontline outpost for the State of Israel. Anyone standing on these mountains immediately understands that the struggle in Binyamin, in Judea and Samaria, is not a debate about real estate - it is a matter of national security. From these ridges you can overlook the Jordan Valley on one side and the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on the other. The communities and farms protect the land, strengthen security, and help ensure Israel's future for generations to come. That is why we continue to build, develop, and deepen our roots in this land with determination and purpose."