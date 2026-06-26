קריאות "רוצח" לרוטמןללא קרדיט

Left-wing activists demonstrated on Thursday against Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman upon his arrival at a panel discussion at Tel Aviv University.

The protesters hurled cries of "murderer" at Rothman, and amidst the resulting uproar, security personnel escorted him safely from the venue.

Religious Zionist party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich fiercely condemned the protest, characterizing it as an assault on MK Rothman by a "gang of radical leftists."

Smotrich asserted that those who brand themselves as the democratic camp are aggressively working to silence opposing voices. He added that extremist elements must not be allowed to drag Israeli society back to its pre-war reality.

"The self-proclaimed 'enlightened' democratic camp continues to forcefully silence opposition with absurd, Bolshevik-style tactics. We will not allow a radical fringe to drag the people of Israel back to October 6th," Smotrich stated.

Concluding his remarks, the minister expressed full solidarity with Rothman: "I stand with you, my friend Simcha, and commend your vital work to reform the judicial system and restore the balance of power between the branches of government. No one will succeed in silencing us."