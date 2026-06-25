For the first time in the history of Israel's Chief Rabbinate, a woman successfully passed a rabbinical ordination exam, following the Supreme Court's order to allow women to take the exams.

According to a report by Galei Tzahal, the woman took the examination in the field of the laws of mourning and passed. Two other women who took the exam did not pass.

That being said, there is still a long way to go for a full "Yoreh Yoreh" rabbinic ordination. To receive ordination, she must pass five additional tests, including ones on the laws of the Sabbath, menstruation purity, kashrut, and two other electives.

Only after passing all the exams can she receive full rabbinic ordination.