A joint Shin Bet and Coastal District Police Menashe Central Unit investigation led to the arrest of an Umm al-Fahm resident suspected of severe security offenses and arms trafficking.

The suspect was arrested at the beginning of the week, following the public release of the undercover investigation. While searching the suspect's home, the forces seized two M-16 assault rifles, an improvised Carlo submachine gun, and several ammunition clips.

The suspect was taken for interrogation by the Menashe Central Unit and Shin Bet, and his detention is being extended as needed.

Following the completion of the investigation and the consolidation of the evidentiary record, the Haifa District Attorney's Office today filed a prosecutor's declaration against the suspect.

According to law enforcement authorities, an indictment is expected to be filed in the coming days, along with a request to keep the suspect in custody until the end of legal proceedings.

The Israel Police and the Shin Bet said they will continue to act decisively and in cooperation against illegal weapons offenses and individuals who endanger public security, to thwart security threats and prevent weapons from reaching hostile elements.