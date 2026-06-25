A year after his parents participated stood next to a yellow piano and wishing for his return from Hamas captivity at the Federation of Local Authorities convention, Alon Ohel took the stage at MUNI EXPO 2026 to play the piano and sing.

His father, Kobi Ohel, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the moment was especially moving for him. "We were here a year ago, and Alon was deep in the tunnel in Gaza, and we didn't know where it was going. Today we are here, Alon and the piano are on stage, and it's moving. The Federation of Local Authorities supported us and accompanied our family the entire way."

"We actually succeeded, Alon returned. He's in a long rehabilitation process, but is strong, optimistic, and busy; this is a return to life. When Alon performed at the hanger, he told the audience: 'You knew me as an artist, even before I knew what I was going to do.' Before he was abducted, he planned his life, and didn't exactly know the direction. Part of his rehabilitation is art, the piano, the performances, and his integration with Israeli artists on stage.

"We, as parents, are in a new place of exposure, but it's good, fun, and great joy to know that from here we look forward. We were always optimistic, and we imagined this moment, which became reality," Kobi Ohel concluded.