A move to establish facts on the ground as part of an expansion plan for the village of Ilut was stopped after authorities determined that road construction had begun without the required permits.

In recent months, planning proceedings have been underway regarding a proposed expansion of Ilut, sparking concern and opposition among residents of the nearby communities of Givat Ela and Shimshit. Opponents of the plan claim it relies on demographic data that does not accurately reflect the current situation and could affect the character of surrounding communities and the region’s settlement balance.

The issue was raised before the Knesset’s special committee for strengthening and developing the Negev and Galilee, while regional tours and meetings were held with the participation of ministers, Knesset members, and local residents.

According to residents, several weeks ago - while the planning process was still under review - heavy engineering equipment was brought onto land under the jurisdiction of the Jezreel Valley Regional Council, and work began on paving a road without authorization. The residents alleged that the road was intended to serve the future Ilut expansion project and create irreversible facts on the ground before the approval process was completed.

Following numerous complaints submitted to his office, MK Tzvika Fogel of Otzma Yehudit, chairman of the Knesset National Security Committee and head of the parliamentary caucus for strengthening Jewish communities in the Galilee, contacted enforcement authorities and requested an examination of the legality of the works.

After consultations with the relevant authorities, it was determined that the road was being constructed without a permit. The work was immediately halted, and a demolition order was later issued for the road.

Associates of Fogel said the incident sends a clear message that local authorities cannot bypass legal procedures or independently create facts on the ground without approval. “Residents of the Galilee know that today they have a listening ear," his associates said. “When concerns arise regarding harm to Jewish communities or illegal construction, the matter is addressed."