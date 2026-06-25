Just 24 hours after passing a declaration intended to end US military action in Iran, the Senate on Wednesday night reversed its reprimand of President Donald Trump’s military execution, blocking the advancement of an identical war powers proposal.

The reversal followed a wave of public annoyance from Trump directed at Senate Republicans who had backed the war powers measure on Tuesday, alongside those who failed to show up.

The president contended that these legislative maneuvers explicitly crippled his leverage while conducting peace talks with Tehran.

The political pressure prompted immediate corrections from Republican Senators Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy, both of whom had previously backed efforts to restrict executive military authority over the Iran conflict.

In this latest round, Paul adjusted his stance to a "present" vote, while Cassidy flipped to oppose advancing the bill.

Meanwhile, Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski maintained their opposition by voting in favor of the curbs, and Democratic Senator John Fetterman aligned with the administration to vote against them. The final tally concluded at 47-50-1.

The turnaround followed a volatile closed-door Senate GOP lunch earlier that day, during which Cassidy directly challenged Trump over the transparency of the conflict, pointing out that an intervention pitched to take a month had stretched into a third of a year without meeting its core targets, reported CNN.

“I stood and said, ‘You have not told the American people what’s going on. It was supposed to last four weeks, it’s lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved, and I want to know what’s going on," Cassidy related to members of the press following the confrontation.

By Wednesday evening, however, the Louisiana lawmaker revealed that a comprehensive intelligence update from Vice President JD Vance and special diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff had quieted his apprehensions.

“I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran. I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns," Cassidy wrote on social media.

Similarly, Paul explained his adjusted vote on social media, writing that while his constitutional perspective on presidential overreach remained solid, the commander-in-chief had personally asked for diplomatic breathing room.

“My opinion on the debate over war and executive power has not changed and I have voted that way several times. But since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so. My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace," the Kentucky senator stated.

Trump, who had previously spent days castigating the anti-war voting bloc, used his Truth Social platform to celebrate the legislative turnaround and praise the lawmakers who shifted their alignment.

“Wow! The Senate just changed its vote on Iran from 50-48 against, to 50-47 for. Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed. Thank you to Leader John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Bernie Moreno, and all. This vote puts Iran on notice! President DJT".

Wednesday's roll call represents the 11th time the upper chamber has voted on a variation of the Iran war powers framework since January.

The White House has continually lambasted party members who flirted with binding the executive branch. When the House passed a concurrent resolution 215 to 208 earlier in the month with four breakaway Republicans, Trump branded them “GRANDSTANDERS" and slammed the action as “unpatriotic."

Following Tuesday's 50-48 Senate vote, he explicitly called the four supportive GOP senators “losers," remarking, “These Senators have just made my job more difficult."