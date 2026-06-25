The President of the United States and President of the Iranian Regime signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), on June 17, 2026.

The US and Iran are the only parties to the MOU. In this regard, it is important to recognize that the MOU does not explicitly mention the US designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) Hezbollah. The MOU does provide in the first numbered paragraph:

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, and their allies in the current war, by signing this MoU, declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The final Deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and other provisions of this paragraph."

However, it does not go on to say that Israel and Lebanon, who are ostensibly at peace and in agreement to disarm and eliminate the threat of FTO Hezbollah to the sovereignty of Lebanon and Israel, can’t continue to do so. Indeed, president Trump has explicitly said Israel can defend itself against FTO Hezbollah aggression and cautioned Iran against becoming involved. In essence, the Iranian Regime has no business being in Lebanon, directly or indirectly.

FTO Hezbollah is not a sovereign state, or party to the MOU; it is, in effect, a terrorist pox on Lebanon, the Middle East, including Israel, and the World, including the US, which must be excised to save everyone from this terrorist malignant blight. The fact that it is in anyway supported by the Iranian Regime (including by its own FTO IRGC), murdered Americans, Lebanese and Israelis, as well as others and is the primary actor in the illicit drug trade in Lebanon, which is a plague on the World, must not be forgotten. It’s all the more reason why Hezbollah is not a part of the MOU.

We must also be mindful of US Law, which expressly makes providing material support or resources to a FTO illegal (18 USC 2339B). This includes providing any ‘property, tangible or intangible, or service, including currency, monetary instruments or financial securities, financial services, lodging, training, expert advice or assistance…facilities, weapons, lethal substances, explosives, personnel…’(18 USC 2339A). The presence of FTO IRGC personnel in Lebanon and the desire of Lebanon to expel them is just another example of the seriousness of the problem and the renewed commitment of Lebanon to its resolution.

Any discussion of the fate of Hezbollah should be off the table in the Iran-US peace negotiations. It is wholly an internal and bilateral matter between Lebanon and Israel. The only important caveat is that the Iranian Regime must agree not to support FTO Hezbollah or any other terrorist organization and the remedy for violating its obligations must be extremely consequential.

It should be noted that even the US personnel involved in the Iran talks must also be wary. They are US citizens and absent an officially approved waiver by the Secretary of State, with the concurrence of the Attorney General, they might be exposed to unexpected liability if Iran continues to support FTO Hezbollah’s malign activities, under their watch. In this regard it is important to note, that FTO Hezbollah is the Iranian Regimes proxy and Iran is its primary funder, weapons supplier and strategic director. Indeed, respecting the territorial integrity of Lebanon, in essence, means that Iran is effectively responsible for keeping Hezbollah on a leash. In this regard, President Trump has expressly said that Iran will be held responsible for Hezbollah’s malign activities with severe consequences against Iran for any violation.

These are extremely sensitive matters and the reckoning is long in coming. Besides US Law there is also UNSC Resolution 1701 (2006), which required Hezbollah to disarm and not be re-armed. It also provided for the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to patrol South Lebanon to assure no reoccurrence of the July 12, 2006 Hezbollah attack against Israel. No matter how well intentioned some of the proponents of the Resolution may have been, its goals were never achieved in practice. It proved to be just another figurative abortion fathered by an inept UN and government of Lebanon, which lacked the will and determination to deliver the intended result. The presence of a heavily armed Hezbollah entrenched in tunnels and strong points in South Lebanon and its firing of thousand of missiles, rockets and drones against Israel on October 8, 2023 and since, are demonstrable evidence of the abject failure to enforce the Resolution.

Let Israel and Lebanon finally solve the problem, once and for all time, without interference from outsiders. The Iranian Regime must be affirmatively barred from providing any aid or comfort to FTO Hezbollah, the avowed enemy of the US, Israel and Lebanon.

FTO Hezbollah is a murderous foe of the US and existential threat to Lebanon and Israel. Iran must be absolutely barred from providing any support, directly or indirectly, to FTO Hezbollah and playing any role in Lebanon. Iran’s sovereign territory is not threatened by what happens in Lebanon and it is frankly none of Iran’s business. The Iranian Regime’s support of Hezbollah is clearly a manifestation of it aggressive posture towards the US, Israel and Lebanon.

The US can and should play a vital role in brokering a final peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel. It should also publicly support their collective efforts utterly to defeat, totally disarm and dissolve FTO Hezbollah; so that Hezbollah and its cohorts can never prey on Americans, Lebanese, Israelis or anyone else. If the terrorist Iranian Regime demurs, then they have demonstrated yet again that they are not genuinely interested in bona fide peace. Whatever the case, the Iranian Regime cannot be allowed to dictate the US’ relationship with its faithful and stalwart allies, like Israel, nor how it deals with FTO’s. The stakes are high and illusions of peace are no substitute for real peace.

May G-d bless the US and Israel and may the scourge of evil be totally defeated and the blessings of peace prevail.

Leonard Grunstein, a retired attorney and banker, founded and served as Chairman of Metropolitan National Bank and then Israel Discount Bank of NY. He also founded Project Ezrah and serves on the Board of Revel at Yeshiva University and the AIPAC National Council. He has published articles in the Banking Law Journal, Real Estate Finance Journal and other fine publications.