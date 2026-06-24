Ra'ed Abu al-Qiyan, an employee working for a contractor company carrying out engineering projects on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, was killed as a result of an operational accident on Wednesday during IDF and security forces activity in the Gaza Strip.

His family has been notified. The IDF and the Ministry of Defense extend their condolences to the family.

Since the war began, at least three employees working for contractor companies on behalf of the Ministry of Defense have been killed. In 2024, Liron Yitzhak was killed just two weeks before his wedding, while conducting engineering work in the Philadelphi Corridor.

Approximately a month later, Kobi Avita, who was operating a backhoe as part of work on the Netzarim Corridor, was shot dead by IDF soldiers due to a misidentification.

A few months later, 19-year-old David Libi, from Malchei Hashalom, was killed while working on behalf of the IDF when an explosive device detonated on the engineering vehicle he was operating.

Approximately two months ago, Amer Hujirat, a 44-year-old civilian earthworks contractor from Shfaram, was killed by an explosive drone in southern Lebanon.