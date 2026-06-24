A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California this morning (Wednesday), the United States Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck about 8:10 am Pacific Time and was felt in the Redwood Valley area. Thousands of homes lost power, and footage posted to social media showed objects shaking and damage to buildings and furniture. There are currently no reports of injuries.

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X: “Governor Newsom has been briefed on reports of an earthquake in Mendocino County. The Governor’s Office is closely coordinating with emergency officials and assessing potential impacts and damage."

About 15 aftershocks have been reported since the initial tremor.