The IDF confirmed on Wednesday that it struck and eliminated Akram Muhammad Mahmoud Abu Mazi, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing, on Sunday in the southern Gaza Strip.

Abu Mazi infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

According to the IDF, in recent weeks, Mazi operated to restore the terrorist organization's capabilities and advance terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

The military stressed that before the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operating to remove any threat," the IDF stated.