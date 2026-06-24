A 29-year-old British yeshiva student was killed in a car accident in Chișinău, Moldova. According to initial information, the man's car flipped over into a ravine. The hassidic victim had an Israeli student's visa and studied in a yeshiva in Israel.

Local rescue teams that arrived at the scene extracted him from the crushed vehicle in critical condition, and after extensive resuscitation efforts, had to pronounce him dead.

According to initial findings, the victim was in the country with several other people to visit the grave of Rabbi Yechiel Heschel of Krilovitz, who is buried in the ancient Jewish cemetery of Chișinău and whose death anniversary is today.

Baruch Nidam, the director of ZAKA's International Division, said, “Immediately after receiving the report, the international division team of ZAKA, together with Rabbi Salzman, arrived at the scene. They located a vehicle that had been crushed in the ravine and immediately began treating the deceased with dignity while coordinating with the local authorities to secure the release of the body for transfer to Israel for burial and the funeral."