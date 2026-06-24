US President Donald Trump stated that he has received assurances from Iran that the Islamic Republic will not impose any form of tools or other costs on shipping in the Srait of Hormuz.

In a post to Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote: "Iran has informed the U.S. that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there are 'NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ.'"

He warned that, "If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately! Additionally, no money has been given to Iran, or released from their money to them, by the U.S."

"We will be releasing some of their money, that is totally controlled by us, to our Farmers and Ranchers, for the purchase of Corn, Wheat, Soybeans, and more. Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

The President told Fox News that Iran has agreed to another concession and will allow US inspectors to join the IAEA inspectors to will monitor the country's nuclear program, saying that Iran has "agreed to it, they've agreed to the inspectors."

Trump also said that he is in no hurry to retrieve Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium because said stockpile is buried deep underground, where the Iranians cannot get to it.