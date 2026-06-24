Political commentator Meira K, activist Shabbos Kestenbaum, and singer Nissim Black discussed the rise of the “woke right," online radicalization, antisemitism, and the challenge of confronting extremism with truth and confidence.

A panel discussion at the JNS International Policy Summit brought together political commentator Meira K, activist Shabbos Kestenbaum, and singer and rapper Nissim Black for a wide-ranging conversation about the emergence of the “woke right," the spread of antisemitic conspiracy theories, and the battle over ideas in the digital age.

The discussion focused on growing concerns that online movements promoting conspiracy theories and antisemitic narratives are influencing younger generations, while also debating how serious a political force these trends have become.

Meira opened the conversation by arguing that while extremist ideologies often appear larger online than they are in everyday life, their influence on younger audiences remains a serious concern.

“What we see online is not always exactly the reality of what’s happening in real life," she said, adding that the challenge lies in understanding how these ideas spread among youth through social media.

She suggested that some young people are drawn to radical ideas as a form of rebellion, but expressed hope that many will move away from extreme views as they mature.

Kestenbaum, however, warned that online influence cannot be dismissed because political leaders and decision-makers are heavily engaged on social media platforms. “Social media does not reflect real life - but the people making decisions are on social media," he said.

He argued that the problem is not only the number of people holding extremist views, but the influence those views can have on political discourse. According to Kestenbaum, the “woke right" represents a shift where some individuals on the right have adopted tactics historically associated with the far left, including dismissing arguments based on identity rather than facts.

“The problem is not just antisemitism," he said. “The biggest problem is conspiratorial thinking." He warned that young people who feel alienated can become vulnerable to messages blaming their struggles on shadowy groups and alleged hidden forces.

“When you tell young people that their life is terrible because of some undefined cabal, that is a terrible way to live," he said.

The panel also discussed the role of foreign influence, online personalities, and “rage bait" strategies designed to attract attention by provoking outrage.

Meira argued that some influencers have turned political controversy into a business model, using anger and division to grow their audiences. The speakers also addressed how to respond to extremist voices. Kestenbaum said that combating bad ideas requires presenting better ideas rather than relying on censorship.

“The only way to combat bad ideas is with better ideas," he said, arguing that open debate is essential.

He criticized figures who promote antisemitic conspiracy theories, saying they should be confronted publicly rather than allowed to define the conversation.

The conversation also turned toward Jewish history and the lessons of the Holocaust. Kestenbaum, who said he studied the Holocaust at Harvard and was preparing to visit Auschwitz, recalled the October 7, 1944, revolt of the Sonderkommando prisoners at Auschwitz-Birkenau, when Jewish prisoners resisted the Nazi extermination machine.

He connected that historical event to the October 7th massacre, saying both dates should be remembered as moments when Jews resisted attempts to define them through their enemies.

Black closed the discussion with a message of resilience, pointing to Jewish history as evidence that antisemitism and persecution have been confronted repeatedly throughout generations.

“The Jewish people have returned home," he said, arguing that opposition to Israel’s existence and Jewish self-determination is not new.