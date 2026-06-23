Judea and Samaria District police officers arrested former chairman of the Higher Arab Monitoring Committee and former MK Mohammad Barakeh for questioning today (Tuesday) on suspicion of incitement to terrorism over a speech he delivered in 2022.

The arrest was carried out as part of an investigation being conducted by the Samaria Investigations and Intelligence Unit, after the required approvals were received in accordance with the law, on suspicion of committing the offense of incitement to terrorism under the Counter-Terrorism Law.

Arutz Sheva has learned that Barakeh refused to appear for questioning at the Ariel police station, claiming that the city is not located within the territory of the State of Israel. As a result, police issued an arrest warrant and brought him in for questioning. At the conclusion of his interrogation, Barakeh was brought before the court, which imposed restrictive conditions on him and released him.

The investigation focuses on public remarks he made in 2022 while serving in a public position. According to the suspicion, during a speech he delivered at a rally, he made statements praising and identifying with terrorists and terrorist organizations, alongside calls for a struggle against the State of Israel.

After a complaint was filed regarding the matter, the materials were reviewed and the necessary approvals were obtained from the State Attorney’s Office to open an incitement investigation.

“Israel Police will continue its determined activity against any expression of incitement, support for, or identification with terrorism, and will bring to justice anyone who encourages, praises, or glorifies acts of terrorism and violence. The police will continue to work together with all law enforcement and security agencies to safeguard public security and the rule of law," the police stated.