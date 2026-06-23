Transportation Ministry Director General Moshe Ben Zaken estimates that the crisis involving American refueling crews at Ben Gurion Airport is close to being resolved.

“I believe it will happen within 24 hours," Ben Zaken said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet. According to him, Transportation Minister Miri Regev spoke today with the Defense Minister and other security officials. “They also understood that there is a need for at least 24 additional aircraft so that we can enable flights for thousands of ticket holders who are facing the threat of cancellations in July and August."

He estimated that there will be no flight cancellations during the summer - contrary to the assessment of Israel Airports Authority Director General Sharon Kedmi, who said that between two and three million Israelis are expected to receive notices this summer that their flights have been canceled due to American activity at the airport.

Kedmi has said in recent weeks that 70% of operations at Ben Gurion Airport have been restricted due to American military activity at the airport. “We are using only one-third of the airport’s operational capacity. We are at the very limit of our capabilities. There will be flights that, in the coming days, we will announce are being canceled, and airlines will not be able to return at the pace they want. There will also be delays in departures from abroad."