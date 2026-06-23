The Lebanese channel Al-Jadeed reported that the diplomatic negotiations taking place between Israel and Lebanon may include discussions on exchanging the remains of missing navigator Ron Arad in return for Lebanese prisoners.

The report was published just hours before the opening of the fifth round of direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in Washington. According to the channel, the issue of Ron Arad is expected to be raised as part of the contacts between the sides.

At the same time, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi addressed the talks and said his country is seeking explicit support from Arab states in order to preserve the independence of the Lebanese-Israeli negotiation channel from the American-Iranian track.

According to him, Lebanon must be an active partner in any regional framework dealing with the future of the Middle East.

“Lebanon cannot allow its fate to be decided at tables where Lebanese representatives are not sitting," he said.