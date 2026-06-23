Wives of soldiers serving in Lebanon published a photo showing mixed-gender sleeping arrangements in a house occupied by an armoured battalion in Lebanon.

The image shows a female soldier sleeping alongside male soldiers in adjacent beds. The documentation reached the wives of the brigade's soldiers and set off a storm.

The wife of one of the soldiers wrote: "The battalion commander is religious, I send my husband to fight and trust him 100%, but this is madness and an abnormal situation where they are forcing him to sleep head-to-toe with a girl in the same room in adjacent beds. Where are the elected officials? Where is the Chief Military Rabbi?"

An organization called "Soldiers' Wives for the Sanctity of the Camp," which is a subdivision of the Chotam Organization, stated: "The IDF brass was defeated by the radical feminist organizations and the Supreme Court. The gender-mixing in the field has reached terrifying heights. The disturbing testimonies and documentation keep coming, and remarks by the armoured battalion rabbi last week about the level of promiscuity in the field, which, as the Torah warns, will lead to the abandonment of G-d's presence, G-d forbid, should have reached the cabinet so it could make clear decisions."

"We demand that the elected officials and Defense Minister Israel Katz wake up. You can not talk about haredi enlistment as long as Torah observers can not serve in accordance with halacha," they concluded."