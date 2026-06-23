נתניהו עם הקצינים עומר מירון/ לע״מ, סאונד: יחזקאל קנדיל/ לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met last Thursday with participants of the combat reserve officers training course in Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion, and discussed the defense challenges facing Israel in the various arenas.

During the meeting, Netanyahu addressed the struggle against Iran and its proxies and said that Israel continues to act against them. "We face Iran and its satellites. We hit them. It's not over yet, but it depends on our strength," he stated.

According to the Prime Minister, Israel's future depends on continuing to build national and military strength. "Our situation in another 30 years depends on strength. Therefore, what we are doing right now is building great strength," he added.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to increase Israel's defense independence, particularly when it comes to munitions. "I want armaments independence. I deeply appreciate the support we have received, and which I have also brought over the years, from our American friends. Today I say: We need our own independent armaments network. We must manufacture our own armaments."

He later noted that Israel must continue expanding the IDF's production, development, and training capabilities, "To break free from dependency, to build more and more power, to integrate more and more technology, and to train more and more generations of commanders like you, because that is what will ultimately determine where we will be."

He concluded: "With G-d's help and with yours, we will be in a good place."