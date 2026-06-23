Who is this valiant individual who began his battle with brain cancer at age 48?

Who is this person that, while experiencing an intense headache that would change the trajectory of his life, had a daughter reciting Chapter 100 of Tehillim while lying by him, not knowing that a verse within this chapter represented his personal mantra?

Who is this person who went on to comfort those affected by October 7th and received two letters in a newly dedicated Sefer Torah as a memorial, two letters that capture the secret of the verse that signified his essence?

Who began a program to send weekly questions to a Rav that continues to capture people’s imagination?

Who left behind transcendental messages that can counsel us on how to live our lives?

This is Jonathan Cohen, who recently passed away at age 50. He was known by thousands and inspired thousands, and his life gives the keys on how to carry on.

Before Cancer

I knew Jonathan Cohen as a youngster. He was a formidable athlete and always brought cheer to anyone he met. Anytime I had an interaction with him, I was lifted up.

He built a resume unparalleled by most. After studying a year in Sha’alvim, he returned to finish his studies at Yeshiva University and embarked on a journey of teaching in many settings. He was beloved by his talmidim and by those he mentored.

He eventually achieved the dream of making aliyah with his family, in conjunction with continuing to learn at the Sha’alvim kollel for six and a half years. He served as a role model and assisted many of the new students in adjusting to their new situation.

At his core, however, Jonathan Cohen's professional roles influenced thousands. He served as the Assistant Director of YU admissions in Israel and the Professional Recruiter for NCSY. This was a powerful interconnection point. He would often tell those entering YU to be in touch with him after they graduated so that he could look for positions for them in NCSY. His warm hand guided gap-year students in Israel to smoothly transition to YU.

He didn't push anyone to go to YU, as his general goal was for people to go where they would be happy. But for those who did want to go to YU, he was the guide to make the transition go well. He answered all questions and served as the perfect liaison.

The Headache

After returning from his brother's simcha that took place in the U.S., he settled back in his home in the Beth Shemesh area. He enjoyed a pleasant week, heading that Friday night to spend time with his in-laws. The next morning-Shabbos morning-he woke up with a headache. His wife recommended he take Advil. Then he said that his head was on fire and he felt like his brain was bleeding. A doctor was summoned, and he went to the hospital. After a long brain surgery, he survived, but the diagnosis was brain cancer. At the young age of 48, he now had to face a condition that would change the trajectory of his life.

During the episode, when he was lying in bed, something occurred that revealed who Jonathan was. He found out later that his daughter was lying next to him and was saying Tehillim. When he later asked her which one, she responded that it was Chapter 100. This chapter had great meaning for Jonathan because in it were his favorite words: “Ivdu et Hashem b'simcha-Serve Hashem with joy." This was Jonathan’s mantra, and thousands would come to know it.

What is even more telling is that Chapter 100 is related to the korban Todah, the offering brought thanking G-d for miracles that occurred. It was an offering that recognizes and speaks to the glory of G-d. It is also the only one that will remain after Moshiach comes. Since man will then be perfected, there will no longer be any need for atonement offerings, but acknowledging the greatness of G-d will always apply.

Jonathan’s level of gratitude to G-d, even during his sickness, was remarkable. He said how one just has to face each day anew, setting a schedule of what needs to be accomplished. He said that when he had a plan of what he could accomplish during the day, it gave him strength. He encouraged others to approach each of G-d’s days anew as well.

It is also an offering that must be consumed in a shorter time frame than others. This is because it symbolizes an action of thanks, and one always wants to express gratitude with others to share the miracle. Mandating a shorter time frame to eat it would require the one who was the recipient of the miracle to invite many others to join him, since there was a shorter time period to consume it.

I think it’s safe to say that in Jonathan’s case, if there was any reason he was giving thanks, thousands would flock to his side without an invitation. The warmth and beauty that he brought to other people’s lives would make them naturally come and celebrate. This is what happened in the last 18 months of his life. The public celebrated life with him for which he was so grateful. He was grateful that he could share his lessons and insights. He existed for others, something he made clear on numerous occasions.

Two Letters at Be’eri

As Jonathan faced the reality of his cancer, his main goal was to give back and inspire others. He visited areas that were attacked on October 7th and built friendships with those who were affected.

In an amazing turn of events, he got two letters in a Sefer Torah that was being written as a memorial for those who passed in connection with the October 7th attacks.

The two letters were aleph and tof, the first and last letters in the Hebrew alphabet. Jonathan told the sofer that those were “his" two letters because in the verse he lives by, “Ivdu et Hashem b'simcha-Serve Hashem with joy," the word et is made up of aleph and tof, and Jonathan said you have to serve G-d with happiness from aleph to tof, from the whole gamut of life, from the beginning to the end of any kind of trouble. Whatever one faces, he must do it with happiness and recognition that G-d is doing it for our best. The sofer was stunned by the interpretation, and this interpretation would go on to stun thousands.

Questions of the Week

One of the many legacies that Jonathan left behind was a program whereby halakhic inquiries are sent to a prominent Rav on a weekly basis. Each week, people from around the world send in their out-of-the-box halakhic questions. This “Answering Your Shaylos (Questions)" can be tapped into here.

It exhibits Jonathan’s desire to have people gain a love of Torah from multiple fronts. He was an expert at tailoring programs to achieve maximum impact.

Thank You for the Question

Jonathan's greatness truly shines when you see him interviewed. You see how much he valued every person and was there to build up their confidence. Whenever he was asked a question, he immediately thanked the interviewer for asking such a question and often acted in awe of the question.

Usually, one would think the interviewer has the pressure to come up with the right questions, and the interviewee must focus on the answers. It was the exact opposite. Jonathan gave so much confidence and thanks to the interviewer that the interviewer felt at ease from the first question. The interviewer was in the hands of an angel who was there to guide him with a beautiful demeanor.

Keep Smiling and Do a Little More

Jonathan was asked what he would want people to do in his merit. His answer was to smile. He said that a person is not looking in the mirror all day and doesn't really see what his face looks like. He said, though, that everyone else is looking at your face. If you're smiling, then others see that, and they want to smile and live optimistically. He also said that if someone else isn't smiling, then someone should notice that and realize that person might be going through a difficult period. He wanted social cues to be picked up on to determine if any help was necessary.

He also said that a person should try to just take on a little more in what he already excels at. For instance, he told someone that if he makes 20 foul shots in a row, the next time he should try to hit 22, a small but doable goal. Or if someone came to Shacharit at 8:03 AM, maybe the next day he could try 8:01 AM. He knew you change the world in small steps.

Fifty for Counsel

Pirkei Avot says that the age of 50 stands for counsel. Jonathan passed on to the next world at age 50 and gave us counsel on how to live complete lives before G-d:

Serve G-d with happiness, no matter what life throws your way, be a connector for others to bring them to where they need to go in life and, most importantly, smile and do a little more, as Jonathan says here.