Firefighters from the Yehuda Station were dispatched to Beitar Illit on Monday after receiving a call about a child who was trapped inside a concrete trash bin while playing.

The crews arrived at the scene and started a complex rescue operation, while ensuring the child's safety and calming him down. At the same time, medical personnel and the child's family also assisted at the scene.

The child was extracted safely and without injury. At the incident's conclusion, the child's family thanked the firefighters for their professional and dedicated work.

Crew Chief First Sergeant Major Ziv Yona reported: "We conducted the rescue operation gently, ensuring the full protection of the child's safety and health, together with calming him down with his family and the assistance of the medical personnel at the scene."

The Watch Chief, Captain Lihay Ben Lulu, took the opportunity to warn against playing near concrete barriers and similar structures.

“I appeal to parents and children and want to emphasize: the concrete barriers are not playground equipment. They are safety structures that can pose a real danger, and no one should enter them. Please keep children safe and prevent them from engaging in these dangerous activities," he said.