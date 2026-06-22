As part of the expansion of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's firearms reform, residents of three additional cities and 14 localities are eligible to apply for personal firearm licenses.

The decision follows staff work and a professional examination by the Israel Police and professionals from the Firearms Licensing Department. The National Security Ministry noted that eligibility is subject to the criteria and conditions outlined in the law.

The cities that were added to the list are Yavne, Rosh Haayin, and Even Yehuda. In addition, the following communities in the Hevel Modi'in Regional Council have been approved: Kfar Truman, Beit Arif, Hadid, Be'erot Yitzhak, Nofach, Mazor, Bnei Atarot, Rinatiya, Nehalim, Ben Shemen, Ginaton, Kfar Daniel, and Kerem Ben Shemen.

According to the ministry, the newly added communities join dozens of other localities across the country that have already been designated as eligible areas under the reform, which has been expanded since the outbreak of the war.

The Ministry of National Security said that since the reform was expanded, more than 250,000 citizens have received licenses to carry personal firearms, a figure the ministry described as unprecedented.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir welcomed the decision, saying: “I am proud to continue this revolution and add more cities, communities, and regional councils across the country to the list of eligible areas. Residents have a basic right to defend themselves and their families. My policy is clear: firearms in the right hands save lives."