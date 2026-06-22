The IDF on Sunday summed up six months of counter-terrorism operations in Judea and Samaria.

In recent months, IDF troops have located numerous weapons concealed in civilian areas. These included firearms, lathes used to manufacture weapons, ammunition, and additional terrorist equipment.

Since the beginning of 2026 alone, more than 240 firearms and many additional weapons have been confiscated.

One example was uncovered during IDF activity in April, when troops located ammunition for both long-barreled and short-barreled weapons hidden inside a well-known hardware store in the city of Bethlehem, within the area defended by the Etzion Regional Brigade. The owner of the store was later apprehended.

Another example was uncovered in recent months in the city of Nablus, within the area defended by the Samaria Regional Brigade, when IDF troops located a lathe used to manufacture weapons in the center of a civilian building. The owner of the site was also apprehended.

According to the IDF, these findings provide further evidence of attempts by terrorist groups to establish themselves within civilian areas and exploit civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes.

"The IDF and security forces will continue operating to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria in order to safeguard the security of Israeli civilians," the military stated.