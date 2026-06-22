תיעוד ממצלמות הקסדה דוברות המשטרה

Motorcyclists from the Border Police's Tactical Unit arrested a 20-year-old ATV driver from Ar'ara in northern Israel on Sunday, after he allegedly drove recklessly, fled a police inspection, and endangered drivers on Route 65

The police stated that during enforcement activity near the A'ra Junction, the officers noticed two ATVs without license plates. The two riders also committed dangerous traffic offences, including driving on one wheel.

When the forces indicated to the riders to stop, one of them complied and stopped for inspection. The other rider, on the other hand, began to flee the officers.

Footage from the pursuit shows the suspect crossing an intersection at a red light, nearly causing an accident. The police noted that his conduct endangered human life.

After the chase continued, the motorcyclists managed to catch the rider and arrest him.

The suspect was taken for questioning at the Iron Police Station, where criminal proceedings were opened against him due to the severity of the offenses attributed to him.

In addition, his driver's license was revoked for 30 days, and the ATV he was riding was impounded for 30 days.