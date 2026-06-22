Many sincere Bnei Torah spend years around Gemara… yet quietly feel that they never gained real clarity in their learning.

They attend shiurim. They try Daf Yomi. They listen carefully and take notes. But when they open a Gemara on their own, something still feels missing.

For some, the difficulty begins with the language itself: how to punctuate the Gemara, acronyms and abbreviations, who is making what statement and about what, and knowing enough Aramaic vocabulary.

A Ben Torah can even feel like a child, while his actual goal is to pick up any sefer and understand it on his own.

For others, despite being intelligent, disciplined, and motivated, it still doesn't become clear. Often, it's not effort - it's insufficient understanding of the flow of the sugya itself.

The pace of the regular Gemara shiurim is usually too fast, so one falls behind. They also often assume that the talmid knows the basics of how Gemara works.

Finally, someone may have a good Aramaic vocabulary and even follow the flow of the Gemara, but he may have never really "got" the Gemara - the big picture of what it is trying to do.

It is often someone who's a working professional and yet has never felt like he understood the Gemara properly. And, although he loves learning, he always ends up feeling frustrated and truly wants to pass this hurdle in his life.

Here is the truth that is rarely said out loud. The skills to open a Gemara independently usually take years of full-time yeshiva to build. So how is a working man - with a job, a family, and a handful of hours each week - supposed to acquire what others spent half a lifetime in the beis medrash to gain?

For a long time, there was no real answer. Now there is one.

After more than twenty years of teaching talmidim from around the world, Rabbi Dovid Raskas saw the need with his own eyes.

Rabbi Raskas learned as a bachur in Ner Yisroel in Baltimore, then under the legendary Rav Asher Arieli, shlit"a, in the Mir in Yerushalayim, where he remained in the Mir Kollel for another fourteen years. Since 2007, he has given shiurim in Yeshivas Ohr Somayach, and in 2012 he founded a kollel for English-speaking baalei batim. Talmid after talmid told him the same thing: he had a rare gift for making the Gemara crystal clear, to beginner and advanced learner alike.

Therefore, Rabbi Raskas built a program for exactly the Ben Torah described above - one that does not ask him to leave his life behind, but meets him where he is and teaches him to learn.

The result is the Bficha Uvilvovcha Program (www.Bficha-Uvilvovcha.com), established under the rabbinical guidance of HaGaon Rabbi Yitzchak Berkovits, shlit"a. The name is taken from the pasuk in Devarim: that the Torah is not far from you and not out of reach - "ki karov eilecha hadavar me'od, b'ficha uvilvovcha la'asoso" - it is very close to you, in your mouth and in your heart, to do it. This pasuk is not a slogan for the program. It is its entire purpose.

The program meets a learner on two pathways.

'Foundations' is for the Ben Torah who wants to learn Gemara with clarity, confidence, and direction: building a working vocabulary so the words stop getting in the way, learning to follow the flow of the sugya, and finally seeing the whole sugya as one picture instead of scattered pieces.

'Transformation' is for the experienced learner who wants the Gemara to truly become his own: mastering entire mesechtos at a solid level, coming away not only with the give-and-take but with the conclusion, and being able to return to what he learned with confidence.

Because it is built around pre-recorded video shiurim with full phone and email support, a working Ben Torah learns at his own pace - a night seder, or twenty minutes here and thirty there - on a desktop or on the go. For those who want connection and accountability, there is an optional online chabura and discussion group.

Dr. Benny Ganjian, a physician in Syracuse, made a siyum on Maseches Makkos through the program. "You can go at your own pace. You're not limited to a quota per day like Daf Yomi where you've got to do the Daf every day, or else you're going to fall behind… Rabbi Raskas is available for questions. It makes things more personal. I think that's huge," he says. "For people who are working, or aren't able to go to Yeshiva, or don't have a Yeshivish background and want to keep up with learning, I think this is the best thing out there… It's like a shiur from a yeshiva while you are in the comfort of your own home."

"Our talmidim come from many countries and every kind of background - working professionals, men who never sat in a yeshiva, and experienced learners who simply never gained independence with a Gemara," says Rabbi Dr. Yakov Pesah, co-founder and director of the program. "Our vision is to give every motivated Ben Torah the opportunity to work toward becoming a learner who can open a Gemara and understand it on his own, whatever his starting point and whatever his schedule."

Josh Kaplan, an accountant in South Africa, describes it as "creating a digital-based beis medrash for yourself." For him, the difference from Daf Yomi is the relationship: "Sometimes it becomes a checkbox, getting your day done. Here you have this personal connection - you're learning with a Rebbi that you have a relationship with… hopefully you will [come] out being able to learn the amud and review it on your own. That's my experience."

That is the quiet transformation at the heart of this program - not getting through, but coming away knowing.

Gabe Weitz, in Los Angeles, puts it simply. "It feels warmer. I'm looking at the Rabbi, he's learning with me. If I don't have a chavrusah, I have a digital one… It's amazing to have him as a resource anytime I need." He recommends it, he says, "to anyone from beginner to advanced because it's so accessible."

A number of talmidim have now made a siyum on their first mesechta - without ever needing a sefer with an English translation. That is what is on the table here. Not another shiur to fall behind in, but the dignity of a Ben Torah who can finally open a Gemara, sit with it, and understand it on his own. The frustration of years giving way to the deep satisfaction of a learning that is now, truly, b'ficha uvilvovcha - in your mouth and in your heart.

Enrollment is now underway to join talmidim already learning in the program.

For more information, tuition, and to receive an application, visit www.Bficha-Uvilvovcha.com.