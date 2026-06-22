On February 28th, 2026 hundreds of American and Israeli warplanes took off simultaneously to launch the opening salvo of the war on Iran. For 40 days the two allies’ military partnership was intense, effective, and strategic. While the recent memorandum of understanding and interim ceasefire negotiated by the United States and Iran’s leaders may be signed bringing the Iranian war to an end, an almost immediate result has been a marked shift in the American-Israeli military partnership:

Israel has been shut out of the negotiations with Iran. The agreement signed between the United States and Iran on June 17th deals with few, if any, of Israel’s concerns, ignoriing the ballistic missile threat and totally ignoring the danger of Iran’s fundamentalist Islamic agenda against Western civilization.

In recent weeks as the confrontation with Iran has wavered between all-out war and the possibility of an interim ceasefire, the focus of the mainstream media has presented a stream of endless reports that are simplistic and misleading by explaining that the Iranian war is a regional Middle Eastern conflict. By highlighting exclusively the media remarks and responses by President Trump and his VP JD Vance, the danger that the Iranian regime poses for the nations of the world is marginalized and at times simply ignored.

The Iranian regime is led and comprised of extreme fundamentalist Islamic Clergy who live by a vision of Islam spreading everywhere and taking over the nations of the world. For the Iranian regime, attacking the State of Israel or closing down shipping choke points like the ⁠Strait of Hormuz a critical route for global oil exports or even attacking the oil fields of Saudi Arabia, are all part of a campaign to deflect world attention from Iran’s true intentions.

The war with Iran has contributed to a renewed surge in Islamic terror throughout Western nations and has accelerated patterns of creeping Islamic fundamentalism throughout the United States and the European continent: stage by stage, neighborhood by neighborhood, school by school, sports club by sports club, and local elections by local elections.

Iran aims to impose the law of the Sharia everywhere and does not recognize other religions such as Judaism or Christianity. The Islamic leadership of the Iranian regime will use any means, barbaric as they are, to impose what they consider Islamic justice. During the early days of the Iranian war, the Iranian leadership sent Islamic military and police forces into the streets of Teheran and other cities throughout Iran to end the mass demonstrations of its own citizens protesting against their own Iranian regime. The lethal response was upwards of 50,000 killed, thousands executed, tens of thousands wounded, tens of thousands imprisoned and tortured.

The Iranian regime has no hesitancy to starve its own population, idle their vehicles due to the scarcity of gasoline, live with daily electrical shortages and blackouts, limit the use of running water in home faucets. The Iranian regime has no hesitancy in sacrificing millions of its own people in never ending wars and conflicts with neighboring nations and with the United States, if necessary as it has already proven during previous conflicts with other neighboring nations.

Only this week, an Iranian court sentenced a prominent singer named Parastoo Ahmadi and a group of seven fellow artists to 74 lashes each after they livestreamed a performance on YouTube, according to her videographer and local media.

If Iran had the ability to acquire or develop a nuclear capability, they would unquestionably use this weapon of mass destruction not only against Israel but against the Western nations of the world including the United States.

Iran has lost her ability to threaten the United States militarily due to the massive aerial bombings by the American and Israeli air forces this past February. The Iranian loss of her nuclear option has only motivated the Iranians to intensify their efforts in undermining American society from within by participating in a broad Islamic coalition that includes Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, and assorted non-state organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood.

This radical Islamic coalition works slowly and quietly with a proven playbook that has been very effective in Europe. You start with the poor, and the forgotten, you offer a simple job, you offer a sense of community and belonging, you offer a personal development workshop run by a soft-spoken Muslim man who quotes the "Prophet". For the first time these lost souls, and alienated Muslim Americans feel cared for. Within a relatively short period these young American Muslims adopt a religious identity and have become members of the Muslim ecosystem.

This ecosystem has its own schools, clinics, legal advisors, banks, butchers, matchmakers, and funeral services. A complete Muslim society within the larger American society where you can be born, educated, married, employed, treated when sick, and buried when dead as a true Muslim. Becoming radicalized is just around the corner, and it’s inevitable.

As of 2017, 20 states in the United States, mostly in the South and Midwest reported that Islam is the largest non-Christian religion in their state. As of 2026, the three largest Muslim populations in the United States are New York metro area (724,475), California (504,056), Illinois (473,792). Today, the city of Houston, Texas has over 90 Islamic centers.

To fully understand the implications of these numbers, all one has to do is see the changes in London, England, a city run by a Muslim Mayor since 2016. Today, London has been transformed into a Muslim city with veteran Londoners abandoning an environment that has more in common with the streets of Egypt or Pakistan than Britannia.

It won’t look like a takeover; it will look like civic participation. A Muslim coalition affiliated candidate runs for the local school board on a platform of community representation and educational equity. A mosque-linked association applies for a municipal grant to run a youth sports program. A soft-spoken man in a suit attends a town hall meeting and asks reasonable questions about housing policy, nothing alarming, and nothing illegal. Just citizens, participating in democracy.

However, they are not there as citizens, they are there as operatives, executing a strategy to place Muslim coalition affiliated individuals inside public institutions, advance them through the bureaucratic ranks, and use their positions to redirect resources, shape policy, and gradually replace American values with Iranian and Muslim values.

This is the only end game in town.

Ron Jager grew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world.

To contact: medconf@gmail.com, Website: www.ronjager.com.