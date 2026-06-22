The Torah teaches that history is never merely a sequence of political events. Nations rise and fall, alliances are formed and dissolved, and leaders speak one way today and another tomorrow. Yet beneath all of this movement lies something far more constant - the guiding hand of HaKadosh Baruch Hu, shaping history with purpose and guiding the destiny of His people.

In recent weeks, many have noted a shift in tone from President Donald Trump toward Israel. After years in which he was widely regarded as one of Israel’s more supportive voices in Washington, his recent criticism of Israeli policy, his calls for restraint in the face of ongoing threats in the north, and his renewed openness to engagement with Iran have surprised many who viewed his support as steady and enduring.

Yet this, too, follows a familiar and recurring pattern. International alliances, even the strongest, are never fixed. They are shaped by changing interests, domestic pressures, and shifting strategic calculations. The Torah cautions us not to place our sense of security in what is, by nature, fluid and conditional.

At the same time, gratitude - what Chazal call הכרת הטוב - is a fundamental obligation. Gratitude is not merely a feeling; it is the recognition of good that has been received, and the refusal to ignore or diminish it. We do not treat support lightly, nor do we view allies as interchangeable instruments of convenience.

But even deep הכרת הטוב cannot become dependence. Klal Yisrael must remain deeply appreciative of those who stand by it, while knowing that its survival is never built on political favor alone.

History is filled with moments in which distance distorts judgment. The Munich Agreement of 1938 is often cited as one of the clearest examples. Neville Chamberlain returned from his meetings with Adolf Hitler declaring that he had secured “peace for our time." From afar, it appeared that rational compromise had succeeded. In reality, those concessions were not the end of danger but part of its unfolding.

Those removed from the front lines often interpret hostility through the language of negotiation. Those living closer to danger understand that not every force in history operates within the assumptions of conventional political logic.

Judaism, however, does not teach cynicism. It teaches clarity. Chazal say “אין סומכין על הנס" - we do not rely on miracles. A nation must act responsibly, defend itself, pursue wisdom in policy, and engage the world with strength and discernment. That is hishtadlut.

At the same time, Chazal remind us that “לב מלכים ושרים ביד ה'" - the hearts of rulers are in the hands of Hashem. Political outcomes may appear stable, but in truth they are far more fluid than they seem. What looks permanent can shift quickly; what appears secure may change course without warning.

This tension lies at the heart of Parashat Balak.

Balak, king of Moav, sees the rise of Bnei Yisrael and reacts with fear. He constructs what appears to him to be a rational political response: alliances, pressure from afar, and a spiritual campaign through Bilaam to weaken Israel.

Yet Chazal, in Sanhedrin 105a, already expose the deeper mistake. Balak believed that political engineering could shape outcomes that are never truly in human hands. He treated destiny as something controllable through strategy alone.

The Torah reveals the illusion.

When Bilaam is brought to curse Israel, he is instead forced to articulate a truth that transcends his intentions:

הֶן עָם לְבָדָד יִשְׁכֹּן וּבַגּוֹיִם לֹא יִתְחַשָּׁב

“Behold, it is a people that dwells alone, and is not reckoned among the nations." (Bamidbar 23:9)

This is not a statement of isolation or withdrawal from the world. Klal Yisrael has always lived within the world - engaging nations, building relationships, and seeking peace whenever possible. But its destiny is not defined by the same political logic that governs other nations. Its survival is rooted elsewhere.

Across history, this misunderstanding repeats itself. Powerful empires assume that pressure, incentives, or restraint will produce predictable outcomes. Yet reality often refuses to conform to those assumptions.

David HaMelech already expressed this in simple words:

אֵלֶּה בָרֶכֶב וְאֵלֶּה בַסּוּסִים וַאֲנַחְנוּ בְּשֵׁם ה' אֱלֹקֵינוּ נַזְכִּיר

“Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we call upon the Name of Hashem our God." (Tehillim 20:8)

Chariots matter. Strategy matters. Alliances matter. The Torah never dismisses human effort. But it insists that none of these are ultimate.

That truth becomes even clearer in Parashat Balak, when Bilaam is forced to acknowledge:

לֹא אִישׁ אֵל וִיכַזֵּב וּבֶן אָדָם וִיתְנֶחָם

“God is not a man, that He should lie, nor a human being that He should change His mind." (Bamidbar 23:19)

And Shmuel HaNavi later gives it enduring expression:

וְגַם נֵצַח יִשְׂרָאֵל לֹא יְשַׁקֵּר וְלֹא יִנָּחֵם

“The Eternal One of Israel neither lies nor changes His mind." (Shmuel I 15:29)

Human leadership shifts. Political alliances evolve. Even the strongest friendships between nations are subject to change. This is not a flaw in individuals - it is the nature of history itself.

It is therefore both necessary and proper to practice הכרת הטוב, to value friendships among nations, to acknowledge support that has been given, and to act responsibly within the international arena. Klal Yisrael does not withdraw from the world; it engages it with seriousness and responsibility.

But הכרת הטוב must never become dependence, and cooperation must never blur awareness of where security ultimately lies.

The recent shifts in tone from leaders once viewed as steadfast allies - including President Trump’s more critical stance toward Israeli policy - should be understood not as isolated surprises, but as reminders of a broader truth: political winds change.

And so the final word belongs not to diplomats or generals, but to Parashat Balak itself - spoken through the mouth of one who came to curse and instead revealed something eternal:

כָּרַע שָׁכַב כַּאֲרִי וּכְלָבִיא מִי יְקִימֶנּוּ

“He lies like a lion - who can rouse him?" (Bamidbar 24:9)

Not fragility. Not dependence. But continuity.

The destiny of Am Yisrael is not written in the corridors of political power, but in the enduring relationship between HaKadosh Baruch Hu and Am Yisrael.

Political winds change.

But Netzach Yisrael does not.