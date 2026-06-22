Former Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director Ronen Bar and his wife, Dafna Bar-Agassi, were forced to abruptly evacuate the United Arab Emirates due to concerns over their safety, Channel 13 News revealed Sunday evening.

According to the report, Bar was attending a specialized security conference in the UAE, hosted by Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed. The conference was attended by senior defense, intelligence, and decision-making officials from various countries worldwide.

However, during Bar's stay in the Emirates, an exceptional security alert was received, raising immediate concerns for his safety. Following the alert, the decision was made to evacuate the couple from the country immediately, flying them back to Israel on an urgent, specialized flight.

Since stepping down as head of the Shin Bet, Bar has continued to engage in various public initiatives. No comment was provided on his behalf.