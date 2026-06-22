The volume of IDF ground forces deployed in southern Lebanon is expected to decrease in the near future. This gradual drawdown of troops on the ground comes amid the defense establishment's assessment that offensive missions have been largely completed, eliminating the need to maintain the current troop levels within the security zone.

Kan 11 News reported that another major factor driving the move is an official meeting scheduled this week between Israeli and Lebanese negotiating teams.

During this meeting, the sides are expected to precisely map out pilot zones in southern Lebanon. These territories will be designated as areas cleared of Hezbollah personnel, and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) will assume operational responsibility over them to verify its capability to prevent the terror group from returning and re-establishing control over the area.

Concurrently, the US administration is applying pressure in an effort to have the IDF redeploy its forces along the anti-tank missile line, also known as the "Yellow Line." Located approximately eight kilometers from the international border, this line's tactical purpose is to provide direct defense against guided missile fire targeting Israeli frontline communities along the northern border.