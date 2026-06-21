American political analyst Mark Levin declared during the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem that his view of the Islamic Republic of Iran has never changed: "It has always been an Islamist Nazi regime."

He revealed that he keeps a copy of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's book on his desk and said that it is "brutal, evil, and vicious." He said that if more people read what the regime is saying, they would understand the context of what's going on.

Levin warned that "if the regime in Iran could, they would murder every single one of you in this room."

He criticized President Donald Trump's predecessors, saying they knew this but did not act, and even subsidized the regime.

Later in his remarks, Levin called out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political opponents: "You've got these guys running for prime minister, some of them have been prime minister for about 14 minutes. You've got leftists running to the right of him, like they're actually going to do more than he's doing with Iran or Hezbollah; do you really believe that for two seconds?" He compared a potential Netanyahu election loss to Winston Churchill being voted out at the end of World War Two, "The greatest leader, they voted out of office. We look back at that and say, 'How preposterous was that?'"

"I hope the Israeli people won't do what the Iranian, Palestinians, and Qataris couldn't, and that is, remove him from office," Levin added.

Turning to his President, Levin declared that he "is very proud of President Trump. He's done tremendous things for the United States of America... There's never been a President in US history who has done more to fight antisemitism."

He attacked those on the right with anti-semitic opinions, whom he referred to as the "Woke Reich," praised President Trump for distancing them from the MAGA movement, and said that antisemitism in America bothers the President.

Regarding disagreements that he has with the President, he said: "I'm not going to get up here and slander my friend. Sometimes we have disagreements with our spouses, sometimes we have disagreements with our friends, sometimes we have disagreements with people of our own faith; that's just the way it is."

That being said, he said firmly, "Regardless of who is President or Prime Minister, the Iranian regime needs to be destroyed. President Trump has done more in that regard than anybody."

He continued describing a fork in the road, which has been reached regarding how to address the issue of Iran: militarily or through negotiations. "The President has chosen the second way, which is his right; he was elected president, he's the commander in chief."

Addressing the memorandum of understanding with Iran, Levin said it had "aspects that caused me great concern."

He said that the relationship between Netanyahu and Trump reminds him of that between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Prime Minister Churchill and between President Ronald Reagan and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. "They worked incredibly well together. From time to time, they had their disagreements, but they agreed on one thing: they agreed that the Nazi's were the enemy, and Reagan and Thatcher agreed that the Soviet Union was the enemy, and they had to figure out a way to defeat them... Our President and your Prime Minister, when they teamed up last June, and in February, they've done things that have never been done."

Addressing the isolationists, Levin mentioned all the times the Iranian regime and its proxies managed to kill Americans, and stated, "You won for 47 years, we were isolationists. We appeased, we subsidised them, we used every diplomatic tool in the book, and they killed us. They want a nuclear weapon, and they will shoot it into our country. So what do you do about this? There's a fork in the road. What do you do? I look at this enemy who has signed different agreements and has violated every one. I know what they believe... I know what's going on..."

"Can this enemy be contained? I say no. It has to be defeated. It has to be pulled out by the roots. Their military may be 80 or 90% defeated, but their ideology is not... You destroy the ideology by destroying the source of the ideology," he added.

He went on to list his issues with the MOU: "Number one: The nuclear issue is number eight out of 14 points. I read it, and it's very ambiguous. It should be number one, and it should be a lot more detailed, even in a memorandum of understanding."

"Number two: Will the communist Chinese comply with every agreement we come up with? Will North Korea? When President Trump leaves office, and let's say Kamala Harris or Cory Booker is President. Does anyone really believe that they will take the steps that are effective to stop this enemy from getting a nuclear weapon? How about the enriched uranium? Does anyone believe they will do something about it?" He explained that while the US may be safe while Trump is president, thanks to the deal, it does not protect Americans after he leaves office.

His third issue with the MOU was that it did not address the ballistic missiles, calling it "absurd." He added that Hezbollah needs to be addressed as well. "No way in hell should America be a protectorate for Hezbollah.

Levin said that he raised the issues, noting that "the President is smarter than I am. I'm just an advisor," and concluded, "The Iranians will make it impossible to have an agreement. They're so nuts, radical, evil, and contemptible. They're trying to drag us along, whether they shake somebody's hand or not. I strongly believe that at some point, the President is going to say 'alright, that's enough."