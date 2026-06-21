At the official memorial ceremony marking 50 years since the fall of Sayeret Matkal commander Lt. Col. Yoni Netanyahu during the rescue of the hostages at the Entebbe airport, his brother, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, participated and delivered remarks regarding the security campaign on the various fronts.

In his speech, the prime minister detailed the latest military operations and the security doctrine guiding him, saying: “Over the past year, we launched two tremendous operations: ‘Rising Lion’ and ‘Roaring Lion.’ We launched these operations in order to remove the immediate threat of annihilation posed to us by the evil regime in Iran. Had we not acted, they would already have had atomic bombs - and they would have used them. I pledge here at your grave, Yoni, and I pledge before you, citizens of Israel: The State of Israel will not be a passing episode in the history of our people."

He added: “We are standing firm on our vital interests. We have achieved tremendous accomplishments, and we will not give them up. We will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary in order to protect our dear residents of the north and all citizens of the country. As Prime Minister of Israel, I insist on this firmly, and nothing will change that."

Netanyahu also addressed the confrontation with Iran. “Whatever diplomatic developments may occur, I will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons. As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel - it will not happen. I have dedicated my life to this sacred goal since your fall, Yoni."