The Hezbollah terrorist organization on Sunday condemned the ongoing direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, ahead of a fifth round of talks scheduled to take place on Monday in the United States.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it had become "clear and certain" that the direct negotiations involving the Lebanese delegation in Washington were aimed at endorsing "dictates imposed by the US administration that undermine Lebanon's sovereignty."

The group claimed the negotiations would shift Lebanon's political position "to the side of those reconciled with the Zionist occupation and its illegitimate entity."

Hezbollah asserted that "no good whatsoever can come from these conciliatory negotiations," arguing that "their foundation is wrong and suspicious, and their goal is submission and surrender."

The organization also reiterated its condemnation of "the approach of direct negotiations with the Zionist enemy and the rounds that result from them," claiming they obstruct efforts to confront Israel and undermine what it described as the sacrifices of the Lebanese people.

Hezbollah further argued that continuing to participate in the direct negotiations amounted to "implementing the daily orders issued by the US administration to the Lebanese authorities," alleging that the government was acting unilaterally and "responding to what the US and Israel are working toward in increasing the risks to Lebanon, its stability, independence and sovereignty."