Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, Vice Admiral Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, completed an official visit to Israel, during which he met with the Commander of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral Eyal Harel.

As part of the visit, the Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff visited the Israeli Navy base in Haifa, where he was welcomed with an Honor Guard. He toured missile vessels, submarines, the Shayetet 13 Naval Commando unit in Atlit, and was introduced to the operational capabilities of the Israeli Navy. In addition, the commanders conducted an aerial tour and visited northern Israel, where Vice Admiral Eyal Harel presented the challenges facing the sector.

The Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff received professional briefings on lessons learned during the war, the current strategic, operational, and intelligence situation, as well as the Navy’s force development aims. The Commanders later toured communities near the Gaza Strip.

During the visit, the commanders held professional discussions on the evolving security challenges in both nearby and distant maritime arenas and their implications for the freedom of navigation, regional stability, and maritime security.

The importance of cooperation between the two navies was also emphasized in light of the growing threats and challenges in the eastern Mediterranean and the need to develop a joint response to preserve stability and security throughout the region.

The commanders agreed to strengthen cooperation and establish new groundbreaking mechanisms between the two navies.

The IDF noted that the visit reflects the depth of the security relationship between Israel and Greece and the shared commitment to further strengthening strategic and operational cooperation between the two countries.