"After the Vote Count", a documentary directed by Amnon Halbersberg, has been nominated for an Ophir Award by the Israeli Academy of Film and Television.

The film follows the work of Shai Glick, CEO of the B'Tsalmo organization, documenting his public and legal campaigns against the Israeli-Palestinian Bereaved Families Forum and far-left organizations.

The documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at Glick's nationalist activism in Israel, including his highly publicized attendance at the Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony in Tel Aviv. It also explores issues of freedom of expression, the limits of public discourse, and national memory.

The film previously received the Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor's Award and has now earned another distinction with its Ophir Award nomination. According to those behind the film, activists from Standing Together, whose activities against B'Tsalmo are documented in the documentary, also held screenings of the film at their branches to gain insight into the organization's campaign.

Also nominated in the same category is "They Were and Are No More," a documentary focusing on Gaza residents killed during the war.

Commenting on the nomination, Glick said, "I warmly welcome the film's nomination for the Ophir Award. The time has finally come, after many years in which we have grown accustomed to seeing awards and funding granted to anti-Israel films that defame the country, for a truly Zionist film to take the stage-a film that is proud of our people, our state, and our identity."

He added, "This nomination proves that high-quality, hard-hitting cinema does not have to come at the expense of national values. I call on the members of the Academy of Film and Television: Do not hesitate. Choose this film and show everyone that you, too, are proud of the State of Israel and of the IDF soldiers who defend us."