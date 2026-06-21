Nikki Sokolov, 20, from Tzur Yitzhak, was arrested by the Lahav 433 cyber unit on suspicion of stealing more than 60 identities and fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of shekels using them, as reported Sunday morning by KAN News.

According to the suspicion, Sokolov exploited the ability to open bank accounts online without visiting a branch, using identification systems that include photographing an ID card, a selfie, and voice or video verification.

Investigators believe he obtained ID cards from hacked databases that were leaked online, and then built AI-powered digital agents that impersonated the identity holders when interacting with banking systems.

The victims, investigators assess, were unaware that bank accounts had been opened in their names. Through these accounts, credit cards were issued and funds were withdrawn and transferred to the suspect.

The report states that Sokolov is suspected of stealing more than 60 identities and carrying out fraud totaling hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The investigation led Israeli police to Thailand, where the suspect was staying. After a request from Israeli authorities, he was arrested by local authorities and later deported after it was found he had been residing there without a valid visa.

Sokolov landed in Israel last Thursday and was arrested upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport. The investigation is ongoing.