For many Americans, retiring in Israel has long been a dream. But while most retirement communities focus on buildings and amenities, a new 60+ Modern Orthodox community planned for Jerusalem's Beit HaKerem neighborhood is taking a different approach: community first.

The project is being designed specifically for English-speaking retirees who want more than just a beautiful apartment. Residents will enjoy luxury homes alongside amenities such as a pool, fitness center, rooftop terrace, community spaces, and easy access to Jerusalem's light rail. Just as importantly, the community is being built around the idea that retirement should be shared with friends, neighbors, and people who are in a similar stage of life.

As interest in the project continues to grow, prospective residents are invited to learn more at an upcoming webinar on Sunday, June 21 at 10:30 AM EST, where organizers will discuss the vision, pricing, financing options, and plans for creating a vibrant Modern Orthodox community in the heart of Jerusalem.

With strong interest already generated, the webinar offers an opportunity to learn why so many retirees are exploring a new model for retirement living in Jerusalem.

SIGN UP FOR THE WEBINAR TODAY!