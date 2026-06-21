There is a particular tone that powerful men reserve for Jews who refuse to be reassured. It is patient, faintly weary, and very sure of itself. We heard it this week from Vice President JD Vance, who stood in the Brady Briefing Room and at the keyboard of a New York Times interview and explained to a nation of survivors that it was having a "freakout," that it was "panicking," and that it had picked up "some misinformation" about a deal struck, in part, on its behalf with the regime sworn to its destruction.

The condescension was the message. The argument was secondary.

The line meant to land hardest was the one aimed at Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. "What is your exact proposal?" Vance asked. "You're a country of nine million people. You can't just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have." It is a clever sentence. It has the cadence of worldly wisdom, the kind of thing that sounds unanswerable in a green room. And it is precisely, demonstrably false in the only case that matters here.

When the problem is a man who steals your wallet, you do not kill your way out of it. When the problem is a trade dispute or a border argument or a quarrel over fishing rights, you do not kill your way out of it. But when the problem is an armed, ideological movement whose founding charter, daily broadcasts, and decades of terror announce that its purpose is to cross your northern border and murder every Jew it can reach, then killing your way out is not one option among many. It is the only proposal that has ever worked, anywhere, against an enemy of that kind.

Ben-Gvir answered Vance with the obvious historical retort, that the plan is to deal with the Nazis of the twenty-first century just as the United States dealt with the Nazis of the twentieth. He was being generous, because the comparison flatters Vance's own country. America did not negotiate a memorandum of understanding with the Third Reich. It did not open a sixty-day window for Berlin to rebuild. It killed its way out, from Normandy to the Rhine to the rubble of two Japanese cities, and it called the result peace.

The man lecturing Israel about the limits of force represents the most successful practitioner of decisive force in the history of the world.

So the question deserves a real answer, because Vance pretended there was none. What is the exact proposal? The proposal is the same righteous and existential war Israel was already fighting and winning until Washington decided it had seen enough. The proposal is to continue degrading Hezbollah and the Iranian regime until neither can reconstitute the capacity to make good on its threats, and to do that before, not after, signing away the leverage that took nearly thirty months and a great deal of Jewish blood to build.

That was the plan. It was working. The deal interrupted it.

And look at what the deal actually leaves behind, since Vance accused his critics of not reading the details. It currently bypasses Iran's stockpile of roughly four hundred and forty kilograms of uranium enriched to sixty percent, a short technical step from a weapon and with no civilian use on earth. It leaves the ballistic missile program battered but intact. It reopens the Strait of Hormuz and lifts the naval blockade, pouring economic oxygen back into a terror regime that was gasping. And in Lebanon it grants a full cessation of hostilities that Hezbollah reads, openly and immediately, as a timetable for an Israeli withdrawal and a license to rebuild.

You do not have to take a "settler"'s word for any of this. Take Hezbollah's. The head of its parliamentary bloc declared this week that Israel's war against the group had "failed," and demanded that the IDF withdraw within sixty days. When the enemy you were told to stop fighting announces victory and sets a clock for your retreat, the people who warned you were not panicking. They were reading the document correctly.

This is the part that should be said plainly. The Israelis whom Vance dismissed as confused are the ones who live under the rockets. They are the residents of Kiryat Shmona and Metula and the whole evacuated north, who buried their dead and abandoned their homes and watched the threat across the border swell again every time a great power lost its nerve or preferred other interests. They understand the details of this war the way a man understands the wiring of a house that has already burned down around him once.

The "misinformation" is not coming from them. It is coming from the podium, where a deal that preserves the enemy's uranium and the enemy's missiles and the enemy's proxy army is sold as a triumph, and where anyone who notices is haughtily told to calm down.

Beneath the lecture sat a quieter line, and it was the real one. "Anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up." We are the only friends you have got, the Vice President said, in various forms, more than once. Perhaps. But notice the shape of the sentiment. It is friendship offered as leverage and withdrawn as threat.

A friend does not tell you to stop defending yourself against people who have promised to annihilate you and then call you hysterical when you decline. A friend does not arrange a ceasefire that your enemy celebrates and then demand gratitude for it. There is a name for a relationship in which one party must be perpetually thankful, perpetually deferential, and perpetually quiet about its own survival, and the name is not friendship.

What Vance prefers, in the end, is a particular kind of Jew. Docile, compliant, diplomatically nuanced, endlessly reasonable, willing to trust the assurances of more sophisticated men and to mistake their impatience for wisdom. History is generous with examples of that Jew, and merciless about what happened to him. Jewish history is in large part a record of being told to be reasonable, to trust, to defer, to not overreact, by powerful and well-meaning people who would not be the ones to die if the assurances proved false.

The graveyards of Europe are full of Jews who took that advice. October 7 is the most recent reminder of what the advice is worth.

So here is the exact proposal, Mr. Vance, stated as plainly as you asked. The proposal is to survive. The proposal is to take the people who declare that they will invade the north and kill the Jews at their word, and to act on that word while there is still time to act. That is not a freakout. That is not misinformation. That is the one lesson Jewish history teaches without exception, and it is the lesson your own country once taught the Nazis at gunpoint.

When the enemy's stated and structural purpose is your extermination, that is exactly the situation you kill your way out of. There has never been another way, and pretending otherwise from a safe briefing room thousands of miles from the border is not statesmanship. It is the luxury of a man who will not have to bury the consequences.

Daniel Winston is an American-Israeli marriage therapist, trainer of therapists, lecturer, and author. He volunteers in the IDF reserves, as an MDA medic, in ZAKA, and in the Israel Police Search and Rescue Team. His articles have appeared in Jewish News Syndicate, Israel National News, The Jerusalem Post, Breitbart, and elsewhere.