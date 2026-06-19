Lt. Col. Dor Gidalia Ben Simhon, who was killed overnight Friday in southern Lebanon, had assumed command of the IDF's 52nd Battalion just two months ago. The battalion has seen a succession of commanders wounded during combat in Lebanon and Gaza.

Ben Simhon replaced Lt. Col. Daniel Ela, who commanded the battalion at the start of the fighting in Gaza and briefly returned to the position two months ago after the battalion's commander, identified only as Lt. Col. A., was seriously wounded in southern Lebanon by shell shrapnel while pursuing terrorists.

Lt. Col. A. had led the battalion since the outbreak of Operation Swords of Iron, commanding it in intense fighting until he was moderately wounded during combat in Rafah in July 2024. Before being evacuated, he addressed his troops over the radio with words of encouragement.

Lt. Col. Yehuda Shalev, who later replaced Ela, was also seriously wounded just three months after taking command and subsequently underwent a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Former MK Brig. Gen. (res.) Moshe Peled, a friend of the family, said, "A very heavy tragedy has struck Kibbutz Beit Hashita. I visited his parents, Itzik and Iris. We are all grieving the loss of Lt. Col. Dor in the difficult incident in Lebanon in which three other soldiers were also killed. This is a family of outstanding combat soldiers. His wife received the IDF Chief of Staff's Excellence Award just a month ago. It is impossible to comprehend."

Peled added, "About a month and a half ago I was with the forces as they entered Lebanon. Dor had only recently taken command of the battalion. He was an outstanding officer-principled, determined, and among the best we had. This is a tremendous loss for all of us in Kibbutz Beit Hashita, for the family, for the IDF, and for the State of Israel."

Ben Simhon spent the majority of his military career in the Armored Corps' 401st Brigade, where he held a series of key command positions. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Throughout his service, he commanded soldiers and officers in numerous operational roles and was recognized for his professionalism and leadership. He later served as chief of staff to the commander of the Northern Command during Operation Northern Arrows until the return of residents to the north, completing that assignment in August. After attending the Command and Staff Course, he returned to field command in April and was appointed commander of Battalion 52.

Ben Simhon came from a family with a strong military tradition. He and four of his brothers enlisted in the 401st Brigade, while another brother chose to serve in the Golani Brigade. His wife serves as a combat officer in the Combat Intelligence Collection and Border Defense Corps.

"The legacy of Lt. Col. Dor as a courageous, professional, and dedicated commander, and as a man who devoted his life to the security of the State of Israel and to educating the next generation of commanders, will continue to guide his soldiers and all those who had the privilege of knowing him and serving alongside him," the IDF said in a statement.