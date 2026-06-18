The agreement has been signed.



After months of conflict, economic disruption, attacks on global shipping, and repeated warnings about Iran's nuclear ambitions, the United States has reached a deal that delivers substantial benefits to the very regime it sought to pressure.



Read the agreement carefully and a troubling conclusion emerges: the side that challenged the international order is walking away with many of the rewards.



Iran gains access to frozen assets. Sanctions relief allows oil exports to resume. Reconstruction funding and investment discussions open the door to hundreds of billions of dollars in economic benefits. The regime that Washington repeatedly described as isolated, weakened, and under pressure receives a financial lifeline just as the conflict ends.



Then there is the Strait of Hormuz.



After threatening one of the world's most important shipping lanes and helping trigger economic uncertainty across global markets, Iran now emerges with a recognized role in future regional discussions surrounding the waterway. History normally reserves such influence for nations that help preserve stability, not for those accused of undermining it.



Most importantly, the agreement leaves the central issue unresolved.



Iran once again states that it does not seek a nuclear weapon. But statements are not dismantlement. Statements are not inspections. Statements are not the destruction of centrifuges or the surrender of enriched uranium stockpiles.



The world is being asked to trust promises today in exchange for concessions now.



That is a remarkable reversal.



For years, critics of previous agreements argued that Tehran could not be trusted and that economic relief should come only after verifiable compliance. Today, the benefits arrive immediately while many of the hardest questions are deferred to future negotiations.



The implications reach far beyond Iran.



Every adversary in the world is studying the lesson. If a regime can withstand pressure long enough, create sufficient disruption, threaten vital economic interests, and survive military confrontation, it may ultimately be rewarded with negotiations, economic relief, and international legitimacy.



Beijing is watching. Moscow is watching. North Korea is watching.



America's allies are watching as well.



Israel carried much of the military burden during this conflict. Gulf partners built their security strategies around the belief that American deterrence remained firm. Today they are left wondering whether confrontation with the United States eventually leads not to defeat, but to accommodation.



That perception alone could reshape the Middle East.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran's broader proxy network remain intact. None of them disappeared with the signing ceremony. None of them were dismantled by the agreement. Yet their patron now has greater access to resources and renewed international standing.



Supporters of the agreement point to lower oil prices, calmer markets, and an end to active fighting. Those are real benefits. Every American prefers peace and lower gasoline prices to war.



But peace achieved by rewarding aggression carries its own costs.



Deterrence works only when adversaries believe hostile actions will leave them worse off than before. Once the opposite lesson is learned, it tends to spread.



That is why this agreement matters far beyond the Middle East.



It is not merely a deal with Iran. It is a signal to the world about what happens when a determined adversary pushes hard enough, waits long enough, and raises the stakes high enough.



And once the world concludes that brinkmanship pays, the geopolitical consequences rarely stop with one country.





Duvi Honig is the Founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and a longtime advocate for strengthening economic and strategic ties between the United States and its allies.