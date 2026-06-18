Attorney Itzhak Lax has been appointed by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency, and the Zionist Organization to serve as chairman of “Ofek Israeli."

He replaces Deganit Sankar-Langa, who was appointed director-general of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration.

“Ofek Israeli" is a national company for joint activity by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency, and the World Zionist Organization, and works to promote and encourage aliyah to Israel around the world.

Lax has extensive, long-standing experience in the public arena, particularly in the fields of aliyah, integration, and strengthening ties with Diaspora Jewry. He previously served as chairman of the Amidar housing company, was a member of the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency, served as a director of “Masa," deputy chairman of Kfar Maccabiah in Maccabi World Union, and currently serves as chairman of the “Kehilot Foundation" and as a member of the executive committee of the “Gesher" organization.

“I thank the heads of the national institutions and the Minister of Aliyah and Integration for the great trust placed in me. Aliyah to Israel is a necessity at this time of rising antisemitism around the world and serves as a tremendous engine of growth for Israeli society and the Israeli economy. I am proud to contribute the managerial, business, and public experience I have accumulated over the years in order to lead ‘Ofek Israeli’ to new heights, reach new audiences in the Diaspora, and create effective integration programs that will make it easier for our brothers and sisters around the world to come home," Lax said.

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer added: “I congratulate Itzhak Lax on his appointment to the position. Itzhak brings with him extensive managerial and public experience, a deep familiarity with public systems, and a proven ability to lead significant processes. I am confident that under his leadership, Ofek Israeli will continue to strengthen the connection with Diaspora Jewry and advance aliyah to Israel during this historic and challenging period in which we find ourselves. I wish him great success in his important role."