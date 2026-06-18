The Song of the Well: A Song for Our Generation

“Then Israel sang this song: ‘Spring up, O well! Sing to it! The princes dug it, the nobles of the people hollowed it out with the scepter and with their staffs.’" (Numbers 21:17-18)

It is remarkable that Shabbat Chukat has not become known as “Shabbat Shirat HaBe’er"-the Sabbath of the Song of the Well.

The Song of the Well occupies a unique place among the songs of the Torah. If we count the song attributed to Adam, “A Psalm, a Song for the Sabbath Day," and the Song at the Sea sung by Moses and the Children of Israel, then the Song of the Well is the third great song in Jewish history. Yet it differs significantly from those that came before it.

At the Sea, Moses led the nation in song. The people sang under the guidance of their leader and greatest prophet. In our parashah, however, the song emerges spontaneously from the people themselves. The nation is moved to praise God without direction from Moses. The gratitude is natural, heartfelt, and collective.

This moment comes at a critical stage in Israel’s journey. The people are preparing to enter the Land of Israel. Miriam’s well has ceased, the manna will soon disappear, and the Clouds of Glory will no longer accompany them. Life in the land will require human effort, labor, and responsibility. Likewise, Israel must learn to stand on its own, even while Moses is still alive.

“Then Israel sang" reflects this transition. The people are learning that God’s blessing can be expressed through natural processes no less than through open miracles. As the Ramban teaches, there is ultimately no distinction between miraculous and natural divine providence. Both deserve recognition and gratitude. The Song of the Well teaches Israel to see God’s hand within ordinary reality and to respond with praise.

The Maharal explains that when Scripture says a song entered Moses’ heart, it means that song bursts forth naturally when the heart overflows with joy and love. This idea is illustrated by a famous Hasidic story.

Before his death, Rabbi Uri of Strelisk told his followers that a young and exalted righteous leader lived in Ukraine. After his passing, his disciples searched until they found Rabbi Israel of Ruzhin and asked him to become their rebbe. He agreed on one condition: they would adopt the customs of Ruzhin, including praying quietly rather than with the passionate clapping, dancing, and shouting that had characterized their previous community.

They accepted. But on their first Shabbat with him-Shabbat Shirah-their emotions overwhelmed them. They began singing loudly, clapping, and dancing. After Shabbat they approached the Rebbe to apologize. Instead, he replied: “You promised not to clap. But if your hands clapped on their own, you never promised about that."

Such was the nature of the Song of the Well. It erupted from the people because their gratitude could not be contained.

What miracle inspired this song?

According to the Torah, Israel camped near the Arnon River, which marked the border between Moab and the Amorites. The Sages explain that the Amorites had prepared an ambush in the cliffs and caves overlooking the deep ravine through which the Israelites would pass.

At the decisive moment, God performed a miracle. The mountains on either side of the canyon shifted together, crushing the hidden enemy forces. Their bodies were later carried into the stream and became visible to Israel.

Only then did the people realize the magnitude of the danger from which they had been saved.

Just as Israel sang at the Sea after seeing the Egyptians dead upon the shore, so too they sang here after witnessing the destruction of enemies who had sought their annihilation. Once again, salvation from war gave rise to song.

Yet another interpretation appears in the Talmud. Since “water" often symbolizes Torah, some commentators understand the well as a metaphor for the Torah itself. If so, why did Israel not sing immediately after receiving the Torah at Sinai?

Rabbi Avraham Eliyahu Wosner suggested an answer based on the teaching that a student fully grasps his teacher’s understanding only after forty years. Nearly forty years had passed since Sinai. At last, Israel had internalized the teachings of Moses. Their song was therefore a celebration of spiritual maturity. Moses himself did not join because the song reflected the achievement of his students rather than his own accomplishment.

Nevertheless, the straightforward meaning of the text points to a song of thanksgiving for the miraculous well and for victory over Israel’s enemies.

The Mechilta lists ten great songs sung by Israel throughout history. Examining them reveals recurring themes of redemption, faith, struggle, and divine providence.

The first song was sung on the night of the Exodus itself. As the Israelites ate the Passover sacrifice, dressed and ready to depart Egypt, they celebrated the approaching redemption even before it was complete.

The second was the Song at the Sea. After crossing the Red Sea and witnessing the destruction of Pharaoh’s army, Moses and the people joined together in one of the greatest songs of thanksgiving ever recorded.

The third was the Song of the Well. Nearly forty years later, the nation spontaneously sang in gratitude for God’s protection and the miracles associated with the well.

The fourth was the Song of Ha’azinu. On the final day of his life, Moses sang a very different song. Rather than a hymn of thanksgiving, it is a prophetic song of warning, rebuke, and covenantal commitment.

The fifth was Joshua’s song after God granted victory over the Amorite kings. The battle famously included the miracle of the sun standing still, allowing Israel to complete its victory.

The sixth was the song of Deborah and Barak. Following their triumph over the Canaanites, they sang a powerful song of praise. Alongside celebration, it includes sharp criticism of those tribes that failed to participate in the battle.

The seventh was David’s song of deliverance. King David composed it to thank God for saving him from his enemies and from King Saul throughout his turbulent life.

The eighth was Hannah’s song. Unlike the war songs that precede it, Hannah’s song celebrates the personal miracle of giving birth to Samuel after years of infertility.

The ninth was David’s song associated with the future dedication of the Temple. Although he did not build it himself, the Temple remained the central aspiration of his life. Some traditions instead identify the ninth song as the prayer-song of King Jehoshaphat, who relied on praise and trust in God rather than military might during a national crisis.

The tenth was Song of Songs, attributed to King Solomon. Unlike the others, it is not centered on war or national deliverance but on the love between God and Israel. Rabbi Akiva famously described it as the “Holy of Holies" among all sacred writings.

The Song of the Well teaches that gratitude should arise naturally when people recognize God’s blessings. At the Sea, the nation required Moses’ leadership. At the well, the song burst forth directly from the hearts of the people.

This raises a profound question for our own generation.

How is it that so many people witness extraordinary events and yet remain silent? Why do we not sing with greater gratitude for what many see as the fulfillment of ancient biblical prophecies?

The modern return of the Jewish people to their ancestral homeland after nearly two thousand years of exile, the survival of Jewish identity throughout centuries of dispersion, the ingathering of exiles from across the globe, the rebuilding of cities, agricultural renewal, economic development, military victories, and the flourishing of Torah study are viewed by many religious thinkers as manifestations of prophetic promises unfolding before our eyes.

Whether one interprets these developments as miracles, providence, or historical achievements, they have inspired many to revisit the words of the prophets and to see contemporary events through a biblical lens.

The prophets spoke of a scattered nation returning home, desolate lands becoming fruitful again, cities being rebuilt, and the knowledge of God spreading throughout the world. For many believers, these themes resonate powerfully with modern Jewish history.

An important lesson emerges from the history of Israel’s songs. With the exception of Song of Songs and the song associated with Jehoshaphat, all of these songs were sung before the Temple stood in Jerusalem. The people did not wait for perfection before expressing gratitude.

Song was appropriate during journeys, struggles, victories, and periods of growth. It accompanied an incomplete redemption.

If previous generations sang while still facing challenges, perhaps there remains room in every age for a new song-a song that acknowledges both what has been achieved and what remains unfinished.

As the prophet Isaiah declared:

“Sing to the Lord a new song, His praise from the ends of the earth."

And as King David wrote:

“Sing to the Lord a new song; His praise in the assembly of the faithful."

The question remains: if earlier generations found reasons to sing, should ours not do the same?