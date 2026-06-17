Will multinational construction equipment manufacturers face legal scrutiny over the use of their machinery by the Israeli military during demolition operations in southern Lebanon?

According to a report in The Guardian, photographs and videos verified through geolocation showed excavators and bulldozers produced by Caterpillar, Volvo, Hyundai, Doosan, Hitachi, and Komatsu being used in demolition activities in several Lebanese border communities.

According to the report, dozens of villages in southern Lebanon have sustained extensive damage, including after the April 17 ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. The Israeli military has stated that it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in the area.

Human Rights Watch was cited as saying that the scale of the destruction could raise concerns under international law. The report also quoted Amnesty International official Mark Dummett, who argued that companies supplying heavy construction equipment should conduct due diligence regarding the potential use of their products in military operations.

Images cited in the report included photographs from the town of Mays al-Jabal showing equipment from the six companies at demolition sites. Additional footage from Naqoura and Debel reportedly showed excavators being used to destroy homes and infrastructure.

Regarding an incident in Debel in which surveillance footage appeared to show a Volvo excavator damaging solar panels and water infrastructure, the Israeli military said the actions seen in the video were not consistent with its values and that the matter was under investigation.

The report said human rights experts believe companies that continue supplying equipment later used in alleged violations of international law could face legal, financial, and reputational consequences. Alreem Kamal, an international lawyer working on corporate accountability issues in the Middle East, told the publication that the risks associated with such use were foreseeable and that companies had a responsibility to take appropriate measures.

Several of the companies named in the report said they maintain policies aimed at respecting human rights. Volvo, Komatsu, and Hitachi stated that their ability to control how products are used after sale is limited. HD Construction Equipment said machinery carrying the Hyundai logo shown in Lebanon had not been sold by the company and was unrelated to it. Caterpillar did not comment, while Doosan equipment is no longer in production.

The report noted that international attention on corporate involvement in conflict zones has increased in recent years, with courts in several countries examining allegations of corporate complicity in crimes committed during armed conflicts.

Kamal told the publication that scrutiny of corporate involvement in alleged atrocity crimes is increasing and that legal accountability efforts are expanding in multiple jurisdictions.