Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stressed on Wednesday that Lebanon's negotiations with Israel are being conducted independently and are not linked to the understanding announced by Tehran and Washington aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

According to the Lebanese presidency, Aoun said that "the assurances we have received, and what we insist on, is that Lebanon's path in the negotiations is independent." He added that Lebanon supports "a ceasefire and any country that helps us, including Iran."

Aoun said the negotiations are being conducted by the Lebanese state and announced that another round of talks is expected next week. "We hope it will be more positive, especially in light of the great interest shown by the US administration in Lebanon," he said.

"The Lebanese state is sovereign in its decisions, and for the first time, it is the one conducting the negotiations. No one is negotiating on its behalf," Aoun stated. He added, "I reassure the Lebanese people that no one is tying us to any other country, and any settlement will be achieved through us, not at our expense."

His remarks reflected a more flexible tone toward Iran after weeks of criticism. Earlier this month, Aoun accused Tehran of using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in its negotiations with the United States and said Lebanese citizens were being killed to serve Iranian interests.

Since April, Lebanon has been engaged in direct talks with Israel under US pressure in an effort to end the latest war between Israel and Hezbollah. Lebanese officials have repeatedly stated that they seek to separate Lebanon's file from Iran's negotiations despite Tehran, US officials, and the Pakistani mediator saying the recent understanding also includes Lebanon.

The fifth round of direct talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled to take place on June 22 in the United States. Beirut hopes the negotiations will lead to an end to the war and determine the future relationship between the two countries.

On Monday, Hezbollah thanked Iran for insisting that Lebanon be included in the understanding with Washington, despite Beirut's efforts to achieve a ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from territories occupied during the war through the direct negotiations with Israel.

Hezbollah has also repeated its rejection of the Lebanese government's decision to disarm the group and called on the authorities to withdraw from the direct negotiations.

The war in Lebanon began after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the first US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Israel responded with a broad air campaign and a ground incursion.

Following the announcement of the understanding between Washington and Tehran, the pace of military exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel declined, although they have not stopped completely.