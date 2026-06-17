,In a recent column, I traced the rise of Donald Trump from entertainer to politician, assuring one success after another.

He was a winner, all the way to the top, and in that column, of about a week ago, I was entirely in his corner.

This was before he announced the deal he claimed he made with Iran, a deal still mostly under wraps, but that is apparently mostly in their favor.

We lost. They won, and most experts are rightly dismayed at the lack of transparency in that deal signed by Trump.

How much had he given away so that they, the mullahs, may sleep better at night while we in America, in Israel, in the Gulf, toss and turn?

From where I sit, it appears that Trump is too embarrassed to admit that he gave away the store.

The advanced word appears quite catastrophic for the safety of Israel. The Israelis never asked Trump to serve as their negotiator.

For that there is Benjamin Netanyahu, who is superbly up to the task. Trump is only a distraction.

I had suspected that this much was in the offing, so that made it especially needful to give him the benefit of the doubt before all the negative hoopla.

I sided with him as a Jew who knows what it means when the entire world keeps crashing on your head.

I sided with him as a Jew who is always being hunted.

Where does Trump come into the picture?

No doubt, he had turned soft. No doubt, as I had said, the mullahs, and the media, had feasted on him, so there was nothing left but the shell of a man.

They knew how to play his vanity, so that he’d be willing to sign any paper placed in front of him.

So it goes when you break a man. Have we forgotten when Trump was their dish and Adam Schiff was his appetizer?

Trump’s first four years as president were a sorry sight for himself and the nation. Four years of Russia…Russia…Russia.

You forgot this, haven’t you?

For every day of four years the Democrats gave him no rest from accusations that he was a spy for Russia…all false.

Schiff went to all the networks alleging what they all wanted to hear, that tomorrow he would bring absolute proof that Trump was in the hands of Russia.

But tomorrow never came.

So what? They all still gloried at the thought of Trump being chased and harassed like a criminal. They slandered, they mocked, they impeached.

Somewhere down South a crooked prosecutor went after him for crimes he knew nothing about and in New York City a crooked prosecutor went after him for life and limb.

She was joined by a crooked judge. All spiteful Democrats. There was talk of sending him to jail. There was talk of removing him from all his businesses.

He had to sit through all that so that the judge could show him who’s boss. All that while Trump was president.

Do you remember how Nancy Pelosi tore up his Congressional speech?

He survived, but now, apparently weakened, too weak to absorb any more blows, he signed on the dotted line, good deal or bad, but most important for him, a good night’s sleep.

From Hemingway…"The world breaks everyone and afterwards many are strong at the broken places."