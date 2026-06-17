The IDF confirmed on Wednesday that it struck in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Abu Hin, a Hamas military wing sniper cell commander, and Mahmoud Walid Jabr Abu Hin, a Hamas terrorist.

Both terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre.

According to the IDF, in recent months, the terrorists have been involved in efforts to reestablish Hamas' terrorist capabilities in violation of the ceasefire agreement and to advance terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

The military stressed that both terrorists posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and were eliminated in precise strikes.

The IDF noted that before the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.